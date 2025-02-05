Menu
Unscrambling EGS investment in Trump's world

The EGS investment acronym would have better off as EGS. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Acronym-coiners missed a trick when midwifing the birth of the environmental, social and governance movement some indeterminate number of years ago. Why not environmental, governance and social? EGS rolls of the tongue so much better than ESG. But, for better or worse, ESG won the naming rights for an investment (and corporate) process variously known as sustainable, ethical, socially responsible or just plain responsible, among other labels. According to a randomly selected academic paper published by the UK Coventry University...
