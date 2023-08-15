Menu
Vac Group's liquidators looking at two 'potentially voidable or void' transactions

(Image: Vac-U-Digga NZ)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 15 Aug 2023
Liquidators working through the remains of the now-sold Vac Group New Zealand are looking into two potential transactions totalling nearly $375,000 made in the days before their appointment.Late last year, creditors tipped the civil construction group owing $33 million into liquidation and appointed Cor Cordis’ Michael Billingsley and Neil Cussen as liquidators. The pair, who are now at Olvera Advisors, had previously been administrators.The demise of Vac Group's NZ business came after the collapse of the Australian bus...
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Climate change

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
