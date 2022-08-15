See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Finance Sponsored content

Video: Prospa webinar series – how small businesses can do digital transformation better

Jacques Steenkamp
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

“Good reporting and good data are really at the crux of growing your small business.”That’s according to Becky Erwood, founder and director of the FED meal delivery service, who said she believed it’s “a misnomer that you have to spend a huge amount of money to have access to really, really great tools and great software”.Erwood was part of a panel for Prospa’s Small Business Webinar series in partnership with BusinessDesk. This third webinar looked at how small businesses can improve digital transforma...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.