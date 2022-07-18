See full details
Video: Prospa webinar series – how small businesses can do HR better
BusinessDesk’s investments editor, Frances Cook, talking with Jane Kennelly and Jarrod Haar. (Image: BusinessDesk)
For small businesses in New Zealand, the last few years have been “incredibly unusual” and it’s been a “rocky road”, according to experts discussing human resources in today’s Prospa webinar.BusinessDesk partnered with Prospa, a small-business lending specialist, to host a three-part webinar series exploring topics that can be a challenge for small business owners. The first of three kicked off on Monday 18 July.BusinessDesk’s investments editor, Frances Cook, hosted the discussion, alongside special gu...

