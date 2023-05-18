Menu
WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways

Staff reporters
Thu, 18 May 2023
WasteCo Group has entered into a $7.3 million deal to purchase southern waste business Cleanways and its related companies Enviro South and Wastech Services.As part of the deal, made through its subsidiary WasteCo NZ, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed waste management company will issue 31.8m shares, worth $2.2m, to Cleanways shareholders and the balance will be made up with $5.1m paid in cash.Cleanways and Enviro South are based in Invercargill and specialise in bulk liquid waste across Southland.Wastech Services is based in Cromwell and s...
Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates bite
Property

New Zealand property investors are losing market share to first-home buyers.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Markets

The accounting platform had revenue of $1.39 billion for the full year.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

The CEO says the cyclone will have a significant impact on T&G's 2023 financial performance.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:27am
