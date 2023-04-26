Menu
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant

Westland Milk Products' plant. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
Westland Milk Products has announced it's building a new $70 million lactoferrin plant at its Hokitika facility.The investment, supported by its parent company Yili Group, is expected to see production capacity triple for the multifunctional protein. Lactoferrin is a minor protein in milk with growing international demand across a variety of nutritional categories because of its reported health benefits.The plant upgrade follows a $40m investment which doubled consumer butter production at Hokitika.That increased global sales of the pr...
Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance
Primary Sector

Synlait shares tumble as it slashes net profit guidance

The firm also reduced its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season by 20 cents.

Ella Somers 10:40am
Economy

Reserve Bank looks to ease mortgage lending curbs

Current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency says the Reserve Bank. 

Rebecca Howard 10:06am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
