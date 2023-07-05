Menu
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac also won when the contract was reviewed in 2015. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Westpac New Zealand has once again kept its contract to be the exclusive provider of core crown transactional banking services.It kept the contract – which it has essentially held since 1989 – following a direct source procurement process, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said after announcing its new banking services panel that will be in place from July 1 until June 30, 2027.The last time it was reviewed was in 2015 when it also won, although then peripheral services were shared among many banks, includin...
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
More Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 2:18pm
David Henry declares himself bankrupt
Finance

David Henry declares himself bankrupt

Two of the businessman's entities are in liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jul 2023