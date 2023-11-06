Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit
Westpac NZ dialled back some of its credit impairments from the March update. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Westpac New Zealand posted an 18% decline in annual net profit as the country’s fourth biggest lender by assets piled on more staff and faced a tougher credit environment where bad debts are becoming more of a threat. Net profit fell to $963 million in the 12 months ended Sept 30 from $1.17 billion a year earlier, with the lender’s operating expenses growing 12% to $1,3b, outpacing its income growth of 2%. Westpac NZ also booked $135m of impairment charges, having reversed $27m of impairments in the prior year, w...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

The Gama Foundation claimed MSD had unlawfully failed to properly investigate abuses.

Greg Hurrell 11:07am
MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

More Finance

New boss at TSB
Finance

New boss at TSB

Kerry Boielle has been appointed as the new chief executive of TSB, starting in January.  Boielle is currently with Southern Cross Health Society, holding concurrent senior management roles. Prior to that, she had 17 years' banking experience in senior roles with both ASB Ban...

Staff reporters 4:50pm
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business
Finance

Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business

Receivers were appointed in August.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case
Finance

$100,000 fine in Pushpay insider trading case

The unnamed person copped a fine and community detention.

Staff reporters 03 Nov 2023