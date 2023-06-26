Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

What the FMA said to Fisher Funds about performance fees

What the FMA said to Fisher Funds about performance fees
The Financial Markets Authority has been looking at value for money. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
The Financial Markets Authority had scrutinised Fisher Funds' performance fees throughout 2022 and “invited” it to review its model, documents released under the Official Information Act show.Fisher Funds, which now owns KiwiWealth, said in April of this year it would scrap the fees and that it now had economies of scale that meant it was no longer appropriate. Performance fees have come under heavy scrutiny, with boutiques like NZ Funds and bigger players like Milford Asset Management all using them.Questioned by the regul...
Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'
Policy

Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'

Light rail, another harbour crossing. Can the city deliver on its transport aspirations?

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bloomberg

Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed

Yellen’s latest assessment of the US economy follows a May employment report.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

More Finance

NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says
Finance

NZL confident in PwC auditors, despite Aussie scandal, chair says

The company now owns just over 15,000 hectares of rural land.

Riley Kennedy 23 Jun 2023
Booster bets on new tech startups
Finance

Booster bets on new tech startups

Default KiwiSaver provider Booster is giving investors an entry into venture finance.

Greg Hurrell 23 Jun 2023
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023
Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled deals to save company
Finance

Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled deals to save company

The company entered liquidation earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023