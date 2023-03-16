Where is Sky Stone Group’s Shane Zhou?

A drone shot of the half-completed building in Auckland's Epsom. (Image: Colliers)

Where is Xin (Shane) Zhou?That’s the question being asked as receivers try to recover millions owing from the property developer’s failed apartment building now on the market in a mortgagee sale.Limited information is available online about Zhou’s Sky Stone Group, however, the Companies Office says there are about 10 different businesses using the group’s name, which he is connected to.It appears the group had previously undertaken multiple developments in Auckland.Two of the companies are in liquidation and a third, the...