Where the buck stops: Westpac's Red Bird seeks peer-to-peer partner

The open banking app ran a beta trial last year but it was never launched to the wider public. (Photo: Buck)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
Westpac New Zealand is exploring a partial sale of its peer-to-peer payments platform, Buck, after running a limited trial last year. The bank’s venture-capital subsidiary, Red Bird Ventures, spent three years building Buck and announced an imminent launch in August last year.However, the public launch never happened, and the project has been on ice ever since.BusinessDesk understands Westpac and Red Bird have recently been testing the market for a potential buyer or co-investor in the platform.Victoria Dixon, head of Red Bird Ventur...
Primary Sector

Fonterra to sell Sorpole to Peru's Gloria for $1.06b

Fonterra remains committed to targeting a significant capital return to shareholders and unitholders.

Rebecca Howard 8:40am
Startups

Seed capital leaves cannabis startup on a high

Organic Genetics heads for the Far North after investor stumps up $5m. 

Brent Melville 6:00am
Primary Sector

Foley Wine shareholders to get US exposure, if markets improve

Bill Foley is biding his time on the IPO until markets are more receptive. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

Finance

No share of the pie for NZ creditors

The assets of the pie brand Mrs Mac's were sold, leaving the liabilities behind.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
News in Brief

AA Insurance hires Michelle James as new CEO

James has been at Tower for the past six years. 

Staff reporters 16 Nov 2022
Finance

ANZ reports possible AML breaches

The Reserve Bank's enforcement team is considering the matter.

Riley Kennedy 15 Nov 2022
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 14 Nov 2022