Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Hobson Wealth chair and chief executive Warren Couillault said the company didn't comment on anything that could be 'commercially sensitive'. (Image: Hobson Wealth)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Forsyth Barr is sticking to a tight script around mounting speculation that the wealth management firm is the top bidder in the rumoured sale of Hobson Wealth.Hobson has more than $4 billion in assets under management, but it's still a much smaller financial fish in the sea of broker-based wealth firms, which has giant players in the form of Forsyth Barr, Jarden and Craigs Investment Partners.Earlier in the month, Forsyth Barr and Craigs IP were allegedly the two top bidders.'Going well'On Saturday, a well-placed source sa...
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation
Retail

Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

The country's dominant online auction firm has been criticised for rate card hikes.

Brent Melville 1:12pm
Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

More Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise
Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Talking to the taxman about trusts
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Talking to the taxman about trusts

The most detailed view so far of how trusts are used has just been released.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen
Finance

Subscribers in the dark after FMA stop notice on David McEwen

“His phone’s cut off … he’s probably done that so you can’t ring him,” an investor said.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023