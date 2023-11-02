Menu
Craigs partners with NZ Open golf
Michael Glading (left) and Jeremy Williamson: Golf is "aligned" with investment. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Craigs Investment Partners has signed up as a major tournament sponsor of the New Zealand Open in a 'two plus one'-year deal ahead of next year's event, the 103rd in the competition's history.The NZ Open, co-sanctioned by the PGA tours of Australasia and Asia, and a partner event of the Japan golf tour, will be played at Millbrook Resort's Coronet and Remarkables courses from Feb 29 to March 3 next year. The Pro-Am format event hosts 156 amateur players partnering with a professional in a best-ball format across 72 hole...
