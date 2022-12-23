Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

NZ clinical trial business P3 sells for $8.8m

Staff reporters
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Australian private equity investor Genesis Capital has purchased a majority stake in New Zealand clinical-trial business P3 Research.Sydney-based Genesis, a specialist healthcare investor, has paid $8.8 million to buy most of P3 Research, with managing director Richard Stubbs retaining an 11% stake. P3 has five sites across NZ and runs trials for international pharmaceutical companies as well as small-scale early trials. It is the largest provider in the country.Genesis was founded in 2018 and has invested in several other clinical-trial b...
Infrastructure

Commerce Commission formally warns Vector

In October 2022 Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions, and the commission said it is satisfied. 

Rebecca Howard 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders

The cosmetics giant reaches an agreement with two key creditor groups. The plan allows Revlon to sell itself.

Bloomberg 9:00am