The missing quarter of a million Brits

Life expectancy has fallen among the poorest in society but risen for the richest. (Image: Unsplash)

In recent years Britain has been hit by one health crisis after another. First came the covid-19 pandemic – then backlogs in health and social care that the coronavirus exacerbated, and a long winter of strikes and overwhelmed emergency departments. But in the background, long before the pandemic hit, an even more disturbing story has been unfolding. Britain has endured a grim decade during which perhaps a quarter of a million people died younger than expected.By the Economist's calculations, that is the number of extra deat...