Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Health

The missing quarter of a million Brits

The missing quarter of a million Brits
Life expectancy has fallen among the poorest in society but risen for the richest. (Image: Unsplash)
The Economist
The Economist
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
In recent years Britain has been hit by one health crisis after another. First came the covid-19 pandemic – then backlogs in health and social care that the coronavirus exacerbated, and a long winter of strikes and overwhelmed emergency departments. But in the background, long before the pandemic hit, an even more disturbing story has been unfolding. Britain has endured a grim decade during which perhaps a quarter of a million people died younger than expected.By the Economist's calculations, that is the number of extra deat...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

More Health

Health Free

Hand grenade lobbed at Health NZ staff

Many of the cost savings suggested by Rod Campbell are ‘crumbs on the dinner table’.

Ian Powell 11:10am
Health

Local tech startup flexes artificial muscle

Dennisson is using smart materials that react to light to create an artificial muscle.

Ben Moore 10 Mar 2023
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval brings a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 Mar 2023
Health

NZ covid vaccination shows promise ahead of trials

An easy-to-store covid vaccination under development in NZ could be a boon for poorer nations.

Greg Hurrell 06 Mar 2023