What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss

Global sales of anti-obesity medications are forecast to be worth nearly NZ$50 billion by the end of this decade. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Sun, 23 Apr 2023
By Emma Court and Suzi Ring Obesity is among the world’s most common health conditions, but for years medicine has had few effective approaches to offer, short of surgery. That’s why there’s been so much excitement about a new class of drugs that’s helping patients shed dozens of kilos at far lower risk. Supplies can barely keep up with demand, and researchers are racing to come up with more. Yet there are big hurdles that could keep the medications from many or most of the billion or so people worldw...
Mountainside folly: what now for the Chateau?
Environment

Mountainside folly: what now for the Chateau?

The Chateau Tongariro's closure in February marked the latest chapter for an iconic hotel that barely made money.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Tourism

End of super-cheap flights is the new reality for travellers

Airlines face an expensive few decades as climate-change laws get stricter. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
End of super-cheap flights is the new reality for travellers
Books

What to read to understand poker, the finest game ever invented

The six best books on the card game that has gripped generations of players.

The Economist 5:00am
What to read to understand poker, the finest game ever invented

More Health

Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work
Opinion

Ian Powell: Rob Campbell: a good person trying to make a bad system work

After his sacking, Rob Campbell thought a lot about what needed to be done to our health system. A lot of it is right.

Ian Powell 22 Apr 2023
Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range
Markets

Aroa Biosurgery gets FDA approval on first of Enivo range

Aroa reckons the US market is worth in excess of $1 billion.

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023
NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year
News in Brief

NZ-grown cannabis flowers could hit shelves this year

An Auckland-based firm becomes the first to get certifications to sell pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. 

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2023
Te Whatu Ora's delayed and forgotten OIAs
Health Free

Te Whatu Ora's delayed and forgotten OIAs

The health agency has failed to provide information on topics of public interest.

Cécile Meier 11 Apr 2023