History repeats: surge of residence applications crashes INZ system

History repeats: surge of residence applications crashes INZ system
Skilled migrants face an online nightmare as they rush to meet the visa deadline. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Computer woes are forcing Immigration New Zealand to extend the deadline skilled migrants have to apply for residence visas before the bar is raised on them.The agency was due to select expressions of interest for the two-stage application process on Wednesday but instead issued an alert at 7.40pm advising the deadline for submitting expressions of interest had been extended to 1pm Friday because of “unprecedented demand”.Immigration NZ said the brief extension would allow more time for those who “may have experienced issues w...
