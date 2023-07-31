Menu
Over 1,000 applicants rejected for cyclone visa in fraud crackdown

The rate at which visas have been declined has been increasing. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
A special work visa created to assist with cyclone recovery efforts was targeted by organised scammers, forcing Immigration New Zealand to reject two out of every five applications.By comparison, Immigration NZ (INZ) only declined one out of fifty applications for the standard approved employer work visa in the past financial year.In five months since it was announced, 1,130 workers have arrived on the special visas, which allow workers to enter the country for up to six months to do a job that supports the North Island's recovery from extr...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
