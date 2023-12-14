Menu
A big day for calling ‘BS’ – InfraNZ boss

Te Waihanga NZ Infrastructure Commission CEO Ross Copland. (Image: Te Waihanga)
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The head of the government’s Infrastructure Commission, Ross Copland, says Wednesday this week was “a big day for calling bullshit on infrastructure projects, programmes, and progress”.He was referring to both the government’s decision to axe the rail-enabled Cook Strait ferry project after massive cost blowouts and a report from the auditor general critiquing poor record-keeping when covid-era infrastructure spending was being approved to bolster economic activity and confidence.On the cancellation of KiwiRail’s i...
Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call
Infrastructure

Port companies on either side of the Cook Strait are vowing to work on a way forward. 

Oliver Lewis 2:05pm
Infrastructure

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 12:45pm
Primary Sector

Primary industry exports forecast to dip 5% in 2024

Weak global demand and lower output should reverse in 2025.

Staff reporters 11:00am
