Infrastructure

Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Airfares are flying high, along with a lot of New Zealanders. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Air New Zealand is setting the stage for more capital returns to shareholders over the next two years as it targets a new range of capital management metrics.The national carrier made a down payment today with a special dividend of six cents per share, fully imputed, at the same time as it announced a $1.3 billion earnings turnaround.The rebound from a covid-induced pre-tax loss of $810 million in the 2022 financial year produced a $574m pre-tax profit in the year to June 30, the airline’s second-best-ever earnings performance as it...
High flying Air NZ does not lift the sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,502.13, declining 69.8 points or 0.6%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Cars

Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

Select group of Australia's richest fly to Queenstown to play with $700k SUV.

Brent Melville 1:50pm
More Infrastructure

Primary Sector

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend

As well as a rebrand, the port appears on track to achieve its three-year strategy.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 23 Aug 2023
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Aug 2023
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 23 Aug 2023