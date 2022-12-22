Analysts pan new Fletcher provision: 'a lump of coal for Xmas'

Jarden's Grant Swanepoel has doubts about Fletcher's earnings guidance. (Image: Jarden)

Jarden analyst Grant Swanepoel summed up the investment community’s reaction to the news Fletcher Building had to add another $150 million to its high-rise provisions as “a lump of coal for Xmas”.Last week, Fletcher blamed the blowout above its insurance cover on the cost of completing the SkyCity convention centre project on a combination of the complexity of the repair process following the 2019 fire, covid delays and inflation.The company had already taken provisions totalling about $1 billion in early 2018 and had repeated...