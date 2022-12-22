Menu
Analysts pan new Fletcher provision: 'a lump of coal for Xmas'

Jarden's Grant Swanepoel has doubts about Fletcher's earnings guidance. (Image: Jarden)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 22 Dec 2022
Jarden analyst Grant Swanepoel summed up the investment community’s reaction to the news Fletcher Building had to add another $150 million to its high-rise provisions as “a lump of coal for Xmas”.Last week, Fletcher blamed the blowout above its insurance cover on the cost of completing the SkyCity convention centre project on a combination of the complexity of the repair process following the 2019 fire, covid delays and inflation.The company had already taken provisions totalling about $1 billion in early 2018 and had repeated...
Sustainable Finance

NZ’s sustainable finance shift slipping behind Australia

Moving a slice of large KiwiSaver provider funds into private companies could help.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Tech in 2023: hell, it can’t be worse than this year

The five predictions for the year ahead and what it would mean for tech, through a decidedly New Zealand lens.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Health INVESTIGATION

Resignations rock Physiotherapy Board NZ

Former workers are critical of the organisation's chief executive. 

Victoria Young 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Muddled thinking by Ryman’s board

Ryman Healthcare’s board has just been tinkering around the edges of the company’s debt problem rather than properly addressing it.

Jenny Ruth 21 Dec 2022
News in Brief

New Waka Kotahi board chair named

Brian Roche is out. Former ministry for the environment CEO Dr Paul Reynolds is in.

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

$212m of claims for Christchurch anchor project

Australian company CPB Contractors lodged claims worth $212m for a Christchurch pool complex.

Oliver Lewis 20 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

EA move should lower consumer power bills

The Electricity Authority said there are better, more effective ways of supporting grid reliability and security of supply.

Staff reporters 20 Dec 2022