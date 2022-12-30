Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

An aerial view of Lake Onslow. (Image: Landpro)

The year 2022 brought uncertainty for many in the electricity sector. Some of these will have been resolved in 2023, but some will linger, and we’ll likely see new issues emerge. Three major issues have loomed over the electricity sector for some time: What will happen to the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter? Could the government build the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project and it does, what will it mean? Will the transmission pricing methodology reform ever be settled? The last of these is an issue that probably few outsid...