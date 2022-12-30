Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?

Another year of uncertainty for the electricity sector?
An aerial view of Lake Onslow. (Image: Landpro)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
The year 2022 brought uncertainty for many in the electricity sector. Some of these will have been resolved in 2023, but some will linger, and we’ll likely see new issues emerge. Three major issues have loomed over the electricity sector for some time: What will happen to the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter? Could the government build the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project and it does, what will it mean? Will the transmission pricing methodology reform ever be settled? The last of these is an issue that probably few outsid...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall in last trading session of the year

The Warehouse's second quarter failed to meet trading expectations.

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Finance

Treasury officials looked at possible listing of Kiwibank

The government took control of the bank in August 2021.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:00am

More Infrastructure

Infrastructure

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future

The company collapsed earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 23 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Commerce Commission formally warns Vector

In October 2022 Vector reversed its treatment of the transactions, and the commission said it is satisfied. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Analysts pan new Fletcher provision: 'a lump of coal for Xmas'

Fletcher Building had been saying for years that its losses on high-rise construction were fully provided for. 

Jenny Ruth 22 Dec 2022