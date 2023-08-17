Menu
Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui. (Image: AIA)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Auckland International Airport has signalled it will not need a second runway until the fifth decade of this century, with a target date for completion now stretched out to 2041.Before the covid-19 pandemic, the airport had discussed completing a second runway at its Māngere site by 2028.But in a briefing for investment analysts, airport executives outlined how post-pandemic forecasts suggested international aircraft movements wouldn’t return to 2018 levels until some time in the 2026 financial year, pushing the theoretical completion dat...
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled
Policy

TIme is running out for a media bill to make it into law before the election.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Markets Market close

Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 5:31pm
Infrastructure

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 5:31pm
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes
Infrastructure

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm