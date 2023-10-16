Menu
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

Auckland light rail seems destined to remain little more than a concept. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
The crown entity set up to progress Auckland light rail says it’s looking forward to receiving direction from the incoming government, which will almost certainly scrap the project.National won 38.99% of the vote on election night, giving it a mandate to form the next government after the release of special votes on Nov 3. The Port Waikato byelection on Nov 25 will also influence the shape of the next parliament. The party will likely need to govern with a combination of Act and NZ First, which was returned to parliament with 6.46% o...
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower

New Zealand's market fell on its first day of trading post-election.

Ella Somers 6:10pm
Analysts appear unperturbed about Fletcher's pipe problems

Forsyth Barr says Fletcher Building has provided a 'strong counter-argument'.

Ella Somers 4:50pm
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
More Infrastructure

‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back
‘This is not an $1.8b problem’: Fletcher hits back

CEO Ross Taylor says the installations – not the products – are the problem.

Ella Somers 13 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building extends trading halt
Fletcher Building extends trading halt

Trading will resume when the market opens on Monday.

Staff reporters 13 Oct 2023
NZ First urges caution on PPPs and overseas investment
NZ First urges caution on PPPs and overseas investment

Shane Jones is sounding the alarm over PPP investments National and ACT are relying on.

Dileepa Fonseka 13 Oct 2023
Avoiding Let's Get Wellington Moving's city deal fate
Avoiding Let's Get Wellington Moving's city deal fate

Learn from Let's Get Wellington Moving; don't "do that again", Linda Meade says.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Oct 2023