Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says airport capital-raising is 'inevitable'

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown made the comments about a capital-raising by Auckland Airport during a council meeting. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
The New Zealand stock exchange's regulatory arm has halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after mayor Wayne Brown publicly speculated about an "inevitable" capital raise. The airport, a publicly listed company on the NZ stock exchange, hasn’t updated the market to that effect, although its multibillion-dollar capital programme has been well traversed over much of the past decade. Brown commented on the prospect of a capital raise during discussions about his proposed budget at a council meeting on Thursday.The...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The kiwifruit marketer is currently listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm

Property

Accommodation is not just a public-sector problem

Capital rents have overtaken the cost of renting in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape

Kāinga Ora says it's loading up debt to clear a backlog of work.

Greg Hurrell 14 Dec 2022
Policy

Minister weighs in on Ports of Auckland stoush

Michael Wood says it's up to the mayor and council to progress any move.

Oliver Lewis 14 Dec 2022