Aussie firm wins $150m Auckland recycling contract

Aussie firm wins $150m Auckland recycling contract
Auckland's Materials Recovery Facility in Onehunga is one of the largest such sites in Australasia. (Image: Auckland council)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
An Australian firm has nabbed the $150 million contract to run Auckland council's recycling facility for the next 10 years.Re.Group won the tender for one of Aotearoa's biggest waste contracts to operate the Onehunga Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) currently managed by Visy.The contract is worth about $15m annually and will start in July, Re.Group managing director David Singh said."Auckland council’s Onehunga MRF is one of the largest and most important recycling facilities across Australasia, and this is a flagship contra...
