BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

BlackRock and the government have announced a $2b fund to invest in renewable energy options. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
The New Zealand government and global asset manager BlackRock have announced plans to launch a clean energy investment fund aiming to raise $2 billion from institutional investors. During the announcement in Auckland, prime minister Chris Hipkins described the creation of the “first of its kind” climate fund as a watershed moment in the quest for NZ to reach 100% renewable electricity generation.“Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods were reminders we must speed up our own climate action, and the fund will super charg...
