Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time
Open Country Dairy's dual use of electricity is one way forward to reduce costs and emissions. (Image: Open Country Dairy)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 25 Apr 2023
One of the biggest barriers to the electrification of the economy is the cost of getting factories hooked up to the electricity network, says Simply Energy.The specialist commercial and industrial electricity retailer’s head of sustainable solutions, James Carberry, said there is growing interest from the sector to replace or back up fossil fuel industrial processes.There is also more interest in using electricity to shift the demand load to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions.A greater ability to shift electricity load away from pe...
