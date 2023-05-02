Menu
Brooksfield opts for design-led housing density

A Brooksfield development completed in 2023 on Hastings St West, Christchurch. (Image: Brooksfield)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 02 May 2023
In density-ambivalent Christchurch, developers Brooksfield are building competitively priced townhouses with a focus on design.Their approach, inspired by Georgian revival and other heritage-inspired architectural forms, bolsters the social licence for denser living, supporters believe.During a tour of recent Brooksfield developments, including the pastel-coloured Brooksfield Mews on Selwyn St, managing director Vincent Holloway put it like this: “I think most people that have a problem with density have a problem with design. These cheap...
