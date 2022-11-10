Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Brown declares war on rates

Brown declares war on rates
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Auckland council’s first formal meeting following the election is the start of a battle against rate rises and service cuts, says the city's mayor, Wayne Brown.He said the council needs to find a way to fill a $270 million budget hole to avoid a 12% rate increase that would add to Aucklanders' cost-of-living woes.“We need to roll up our sleeves and get stuck in to find the savings we need to protect Aucklanders from the economic storm ahead, and maintain the essential services Aucklanders value.”The council’s ann...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am