Canterbury water ruling will affect wetlands, roads

Oliver Lewis

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Canterbury water ruling will affect wetlands, roads
Regional council ECan has changed how it assesses applications for some activities after a legal case involving water bottlers. (Image: NZME)
Councils and developers may find it difficult, if not impossible, to build new roads and wetlands in parts of Canterbury as a result of a court decision involving controversial water bottlers. Environment Canterbury (ECan) says it’s obliged to implement its regional plan as directed by the court, but experts are warning the new consenting approach could seriously impede development and are calling on the regional council to find a sensible solution. ECan has looked again at its approach to certain consenting groundwater 'tak...

Sport
Business of Sport: NZR ‘naughty boys’ get a serve as Silver Lake cosies up to Australia
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Silver Lake will want cool heads to prevail in the tense transtasman rivalry.

Finance
Reserve Bank's money-printing losses continue to mount
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Reserve Bank assistant governor Karen Silk said last month that the more than seven-fold increase in settlement cash since covid had no impact on inflation.

Primary Sector
Nats MP Barbara Kuriger resigns from her portfolios after 'personal dispute' with MPI
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

The MP for Taranaki-King Country resigned following a “personal dispute” with the ministry for primary industries.

