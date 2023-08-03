Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Channel boss Rob Buchanan says the company now has the room and money to invest in the future. (Image: Channel)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Aviation fuel and the shift to a sustainable version will be the core business of Channel Infrastructure for decades to come as the energy transition continues, says the company’s chief executive, Rob Buchanan.Buchanan began his job earlier this year when the conversion of the company from Refining New Zealand, as an oil refiner and importer, to Channel – a company receiving, storing, and distributing oil products – was largely complete.The closure of NZ’s only refinery was controversial and remains so.NZ First rece...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

More Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Concepts for Auckland port land released
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Wayne Brown is describing it as a first step towards a world-class waterfront.

Oliver Lewis 11:30am
Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential
Infrastructure

Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential

Prominent developers say there's plenty of land for new apartments in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 01 Aug 2023