Check-in for negotiations, check-out with a coalition

Winston Peters was in and out of Auckland hotels for coalition talks last week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Auckland's hotels have become the new battleground for coalition negotiations, and it is all about the money. In the past, politicians have favoured the Pullman and Cordis because they are the nicest hotels you can book in central Auckland and claim back on your parliamentary expenses. Money was on the mind of other people at the Cordis on Thursday, too, when coalition talks happened right next door to a tax conference for the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.If the coalition parties thought the move to Auckland mig...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Active over algorithm: Milford Asset's human touch wins top Research IP fund manager of year
Finance

Machines down, Milford up – at least regarding fund manager of the year.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Nov 2023
Antarctica NZ staff quit stalled Scott Base rebuild
Infrastructure

The commercial manager and at least three others have resigned.

Oliver Lewis 17 Nov 2023
AI spurring datacentre doubling: Infratil
Infrastructure

Infratil produced a solid first-half result, boosted by its full ownership of One NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Nov 2023
The road not taken: congestion charging legislation
Infrastructure

Newly released briefings show an enabling law could have been ready by April 2023.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2023