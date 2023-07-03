Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Christchurch density debate drags on

Christchurch density debate drags on
Residents' associations in Christchurch have largely opposed plans to enable more housing density in their areas. (Image: Christchurch city council)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
Government housing agency Kāinga Ora has opposed two major proposals put forward by Christchurch city council to limit housing intensification.The council on Friday published submissions on its plan change responding to the national policy statement on urban development (NPS-UD) and medium density residential standards (MDRS), both government directives to increase housing supply.The latter, a result of a bipartisan law change which National subsequently disavowed, allows three homes up to three storeys on most residential sites without a resou...
Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?
Economy

Will the business and consumer confidence good mood last?

Business and consumer confidence ticks up slightly, but economists are wary. 

Rebecca Howard 9:22am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 03, 2023
Primary Sector

Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

The dairy company is looking for ways to take advantage of the NZ-UK free-trade agreement.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Miraka says competition is heating up but it's holding on to supply

More Infrastructure

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects
Infrastructure

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects

Most passenger rail projects will unfold over the life of several governments.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Auckland emergency management found wanting
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 28 Jun 2023
Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment
Infrastructure

Regulator will stifle vital electricity investment

Vector says the regulator has failed to recognise the impact of decarbonising the economy.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Jun 2023