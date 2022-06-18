See full details
Brian Gaynor Clean cars Charities Latest quizzes
Infrastructure

Christchurch vies with Auckland for events dollars

Brent Melville
Sat, 18 Jun 2022

Christchurch vies with Auckland for events dollars
MEETINGS2022 is a coup for the Christchurch events sector. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Sat, 18 Jun 2022
RELATED
Christchurch is taking aim at Auckland's events and business market in the wake of delays to the opening of the International Convention Centre (NZICC) and uncertainty over the city’s showgrounds venue.SkyCity Entertainment’s $700 million, 32,000-square-metre NZICC is now expected to open its doors in 2025, five years after it was originally scheduled for completion. This was after a fire in 2019 virtually destroyed the site, also damaging the Horizon Hotel next door.The future availability of Greenlane’s Auckland Sho...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

On the Money
On the Money: Crusaders, Grant Rosewarne, Nanaia Mahuta, and more
Pattrick Smellie | Sat, 18 Jun 2022

This week in On the Money: AIR NZ embarrasses heavy Crusaders on flight to Auckland, Mahuta's 42-hour Kigali trip, King Salmon CEO forfeits shares, the real polling numbers for the Auckland mayoralty, and more.

Finance FREE
Money Answers: how can I sell myself?
Frances Cook | Sat, 18 Jun 2022

How do you make your application catch the eye of a recruiter? And what do hiring managers want to see on a CV? Frances Cook answers a reader's questions.

Markets Market Close
Cautious trading follows week of share market turmoil
Ella Somers | Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners, says New Zealand’s market has been "reliably well-behaved over the course of the day".

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.