Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Cross-party talks on congestion charging

Cross-party talks on congestion charging
Congestion is estimated to cost Aucklanders more than $1 billion a year. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 31 May 2023
Action to advance congestion charging could happen before the election, BusinessDesk understands.Labour and National both support the idea, although National has said its support is conditional on the removal of the Auckland regional fuel tax and Act wants any scheme to be revenue neutral.BusinessDesk asked transport minister Michael Wood whether he intended to introduce a law enabling Auckland and potentially other councils to introduce congestion charging, also known as road pricing, before the election.He wouldn’t provide a timeframe,...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
Synlait cuts milk price forecast

More Infrastructure

Advisers appointed for Christchurch asset scoping
Infrastructure

Advisers appointed for Christchurch asset scoping

KPMG and Mafic will assist CCHL with a business case looking at council-owned assets.

Oliver Lewis 11:17am
NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one
Economy

NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one

NZ Steel decommissioned an arc furnace, so why is the govt subsidising a new one?

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
What's NZ got to do with Chinese hackers?
Infrastructure

What's NZ got to do with Chinese hackers?

A Chinese state-sponsored cyberattack has not yet been detected in New Zealand.

Ben Moore and Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%
Infrastructure

WasteCo cleans up as earnings, revenue climb 83%

WasteCo is eyeing up more acquisitions after a strong maiden NZX result.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023