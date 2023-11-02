Menu
Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

(Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
New Zealand’s biggest infrastructure business pushed up revenue by 26% to $2.3 billion in its latest year, but rising costs hit the bottom line to halve profit. The Australian-owned Downer NZ filed its accounts on Wednesday with the Companies Office for the year to June 30, 2023. They showed the leap from last year’s $1.8b revenue, but expenses also rose 27%, so the previous $37m net profit after tax dropped to $18.6m this year. Top secretDowner NZ is also keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
World

Fed holds rates steady but keeps door open to another hike

The central bank is sorting through the implications of unexpectedly strong growth.

The Wall Street Journal 9:24am
Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members
Infrastructure

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 01 Nov 2023
Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi
Infrastructure

CPB and HEB are suing the transport agency over the over-budget, unfinished road.

Oliver Lewis 01 Nov 2023
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023
Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout
Infrastructure

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 30 Oct 2023