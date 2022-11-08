Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Recent poor weather hasn't rained on the Downer parade. (Image: Downer)

Brent Melville

Downer New Zealand has increased after-tax profits by a fifth to $56.8 million for the 12 months to June, up from $47.1m last year.The NZ subsidiary of the giant Australian construction and infrastructure group Downer EDI, which reports locally as DGL Investments, generated revenues of $2.7 billion for the year, up 14.7% from $2.2b for the comparable period.The dual-listed company is a significant player in road, rail and utilities sectors across both Australia and NZ and is the largest facilities management company for government across health...