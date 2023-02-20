Menu
Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword
Simon Draper, executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
The post-pandemic fixation on building 'resilient supply chains' into trade agreements could create disrupted trade between New Zealand and its major Asian trade partners, says Simon Draper, executive director of the Asia NZ Foundation.Draper, speaking to a discussion forum on North Asia's relationship with NZ, hosted by global policy think tank the Aspen Institute, said it could lead to a minefield of non-tariff barriers, particularly into North Asia, a region ranging from Indonesia to Pakistan but including both India and China.&q...
Finance

Boardroom shuffle for Trustees Executors after red ink

The funds supervisory firm has posted its first loss in 14 years. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets Exclusive

Sharesies sounded out capital raise last year

The wealth-building platform has been consulting with staff about job cuts as it prepares for a recession. 

Dan Brunskill 5:00am

Infrastructure

Auckland's City Rail Link weathers the storms

The company delivering the $4.4 billion project is reporting minimal damage.

Oliver Lewis 17 Feb 2023
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Half the damage caused by Gabrielle could have been avoided if workers could have removed or cut back trees threatening lines.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Feb 2023
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and Luxon fight a political cyclone

Over the past few weeks, homes have been destroyed and lives lost, now politicians will have to grapple with how to stop this from happening again.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Feb 2023