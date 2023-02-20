Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Simon Draper, executive director of the Asia New Zealand Foundation. (Image: NZME)

The post-pandemic fixation on building 'resilient supply chains' into trade agreements could create disrupted trade between New Zealand and its major Asian trade partners, says Simon Draper, executive director of the Asia NZ Foundation.Draper, speaking to a discussion forum on North Asia's relationship with NZ, hosted by global policy think tank the Aspen Institute, said it could lead to a minefield of non-tariff barriers, particularly into North Asia, a region ranging from Indonesia to Pakistan but including both India and China.&q...