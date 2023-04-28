Menu
Drury developers on the hook for $1b in contributions

Drury- Ōpaheke could be home to 22,000 new homes. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 28 Apr 2023
Developers of the Drury-Ōpaheke township south of Auckland will pick up a quarter of the estimated $4.2 billion infrastructure price tag.On Thursday, Auckland council's governing body voted to adopt an amended development contribution policy that went out for public consultation in September last year. It will take effect from June 2023.This amendment to the city's development contributions policy will also result in Auckland council extending the timeframe to recover the share of the costs of infrastructure from developers from 10 to 3...
