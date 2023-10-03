Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Dunedin Holdings back into the black

Dunedin Holdings back into the black
Events at Forbarr stadium helped boost city profits. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
Dunedin City Holdings posted a profit of $3.3 million for the year to June, declaring a dividend to its parent, Dunedin city council, of $5.5m.It's something of a turnaround for the city's investment arm, which has $1.83 billion in assets and lists Aurora Energy, City Forests, Delta Utility Services, Dunedin Airport, Dunedin Stadium Property and Dunedin Railways as its main trading interests.Last year, it posted a $3.46m loss on the lingering effects of pandemic disruption. This year, operating revenues bounced by 10.7% t...
Who is Sean Colgan, ACT’s plane donor?
Election 2023

Who is Sean Colgan, ACT’s plane donor?

The expat American who lent Act a plane also fought the Ministry of Health during covid.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Wilson Parking's defamation case to go to trial

Former Wellington landlord was seeking summary judgement.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Wilson Parking's defamation case to go to trial
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Lighting a fire in the first hundred days

Is National's First 100 Days plan ambitious enough about an economic reset?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Lighting a fire in the first hundred days

More Infrastructure

KiwiRail posts improved surplus
Finance

KiwiRail posts improved surplus

Freight volumes weren't as high as targeted, but KiwiRail posted an improved result.

Oliver Lewis 02 Oct 2023
Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso
Infrastructure

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

Debt for the country's biggest council now over $12 billion.

Brent Melville 02 Oct 2023
Politicians fall back in love with user pays
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Politicians fall back in love with user pays

It seems political parties can’t stop talking about all manner of charges now.

Dileepa Fonseka 02 Oct 2023
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 02 Oct 2023