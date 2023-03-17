Fletcher escalates disputes with Jacobs

Fletcher's disputes aren't limited to its high-rise projects. (Image: Getty)

Fletcher Building upped the ante in two long-running multimillion-dollar disputes with Jacobs New Zealand, filing arbitration claims accusing the engineering firm of negligence.The escalation of the disputes emerged in Jacobs NZ’s latest accounts for the September 2022 financial year, although neither party immediately responded to requests for comment. The first relates to Fletcher Construction’s Auckland prison project and the second comes from Fletcher’s Brian Perry Civil, which hired Jacobs in 2018 to provide professi...