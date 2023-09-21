Menu
Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained

Fletcher hopeful Aussie pipe problem is contained
Fletcher Building's Ross Taylor – cautiously optimistic. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
Fletcher Building is becoming hopeful its Australian leaky pipe problem will turn out to reflect issues with the quality of installation, rather than the product itself.In an interview for the Sharesies Shared Lunch series, chief executive Ross Taylor said the company hoped to draw firmer conclusions within six or seven weeks on an issue the company has set aside $15 million to fix.Although not the largest of outstanding claims against Fletcher Building or wrangles involving final completion and insurance payments on various proj...
