Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend

Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend
The NZICC project has been a headache for the building company. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Fletcher Building shares dropped as much as 10% after the country’s biggest listed construction company trimmed its dividend more than expected as problematic projects remain a drain on cash. The shares dropped below $5 for the first time in two months, falling as low as $4.93 after the Australian market opened and were recently down 7.3% at $5.09. That’s still up 12.4% so far this year. Fletcher’s board declared a final dividend of 16 cents per share, to be paid on Oct 5, taking the annual return to 34 cents. That&r...
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
Economy

RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting
Markets

Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market

Rakon’s chief executive would love to do more business with Rocket Lab.

Ella Somers 3:10pm
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market