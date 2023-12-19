Menu
Getting sparkies and plumbers on the Level in NZ

Often there's not enough time to work on the business. (Image: Level Group)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Level Group has hired Fletcher Building’s former head of retirement Matt Davies to drive its foray on this side of the Tasman to tap into New Zealand’s $7.9 billion electrical and plumbing services markets. Davies will get his feet under the desk at Level on Jan 22 as the startup’s NZ general manager, in an effort to replicate the firm’s success on the other side of the Tasman. Founded by expat Kiwi Luke McCallum, the company has added 37 members to its trade network – where it provides back-office suppor...
