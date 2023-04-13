Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Local government minister Kieran McAnulty has been consulting for months on the policy tweaks. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
A major change to the government’s contentious Three Waters policy has been confirmed, with 10 regional water infrastructure entities to be formed instead of the originally proposed four.The change will reduce some of the economies of scale for borrowing that the four so-called “mega-entities” would have had, but the change is intended to deal with opposition from many local councils fearing that local priorities would be lost in a four-entity structure.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and local government minister Kieran McAnulty...
Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Drawdown figures show health construction delays and A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Rebecca Howard.

Rebecca Howard 7:55am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Drawdown figures show health construction delays and A2 milk short positioning on the rise

More Infrastructure

Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club
Infrastructure

Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club

UniSuper has been building up its stake. 

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023
Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'
Policy

Auckland floods review: 'disjointed and suboptimal'

A review of the Auckland council's response to the deadly floods has identified multiple shortcomings.

Oliver Lewis 12 Apr 2023
Water power: hydrogen must be in the mix – Fullers
Infrastructure

Water power: hydrogen must be in the mix – Fullers

Alternative fuels are the future, but the regulatory environment must keep pace. 

Brent Melville 12 Apr 2023
Three waters? Not anymore
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 11 Apr 2023