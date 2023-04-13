Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

Local government minister Kieran McAnulty has been consulting for months on the policy tweaks. (Image: NZME)

A major change to the government’s contentious Three Waters policy has been confirmed, with 10 regional water infrastructure entities to be formed instead of the originally proposed four.The change will reduce some of the economies of scale for borrowing that the four so-called “mega-entities” would have had, but the change is intended to deal with opposition from many local councils fearing that local priorities would be lost in a four-entity structure.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and local government minister Kieran McAnulty...