Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?

Green shoots for Fletcher by late next year?
The building company isn't through the worst of the downturn yet. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Analysts don’t expect Fletcher Building earnings to deviate from the firm’s recent guidance and are picking the construction sector to start reviving through the tail-end of next year, somewhat earlier than previously anticipated. The country’s biggest construction company is scheduled to report its annual result on Wednesday next week, signalling earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) were about $800 million in the 12 months ended June 30, up from $756m in the prior year. That excludes an extra $105m of provision...
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Law & Regulation Free

Bronwyn Heenan: Directors in the health and safety spotlight – it’s not just someone else’s job

The WorkSafe prosecution of the owners of Whakaari is now proceeding.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Directors in the health and safety spotlight – it’s not just someone else’s job
Retail

More job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?

Retailers aren’t yet out of the woods when it comes to job cuts.

Ella Somers 5:00am
More job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?

More Infrastructure

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance
Policy

One in four construction workers 'focus' on compliance

It's time for "sensible and workable" law reform, an industry body says.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Concrete sector aims for net-zero emissions
Infrastructure

Concrete sector aims for net-zero emissions

Carbon capture technologies will need to play a large part in order to hit the goal.

Oliver Lewis 10 Aug 2023
Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports
Infrastructure

Billie Moore: Airlines charge high fares but oppose investment in airports

A congested airport makes it harder for new airlines to arrive and reduces competition.

Billie Moore 09 Aug 2023
Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators
Infrastructure Waste is Money

Rubbish industry warning over rise in cowboy operators

Waste will find its way to the cheapest destination, industry members say.

Cécile Meier 09 Aug 2023