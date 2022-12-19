Menu
Infratil sees opportunity in Five Eyes spy alliance

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says companies from Five Eyes nations have a competitive edge. (Image: Infratil)
Dan Brunskill
Mon, 19 Dec 2022
Infrastructure investor Infratil believes it has spotted a commercial advantage from an unlikely source – a second world war spy alliance.New Zealand was a member of an exclusive intelligence-sharing alliance, commonly known as Five Eyes, with Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.The alliance used to be so secretive that it remained virtually unknown to the public from when it was formed in 1946 until the early 2000s. But its existence was now public enough that its leaders would meet openly and make joint statement...
