Interislander project faces 'significant' cost pressures

The two replacement Interislander ferries are due to arrive in 2025 and 2026. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 24 May 2023
Wharf and terminal upgrade costs of the more than $1 billion Interislander replacement project have increased significantly, according to a recent update.An economic and fiscal update released as part of Budget 2023 last week identified the project, dubbed iReX, as a new fiscal risk.“While costs have not yet been finalised, estimates for the landside costs have increased significantly since initial funding,” it said.As well as two new ferries, due for arrival in 2025 and 2026, the project includes new terminal buildings and associat...
