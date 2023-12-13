Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Interislander project hits the rocks: could contracts be canned?

Interislander project hits the rocks: could contracts be canned?
KiwiRail is in discussions with the new government about the over-budget Interislander replacement project. (Image: KiwiRail)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
When the new government took over the Treasury benches, finance minister Nicola Willis said it encountered several fiscal snakes and snails i.e. nasty surprises.The Interislander replacement programme, which involves procuring two large rail-enabled ferries and building new terminals and associated landside infrastructure in Wellington and Picton, was likely one of the things she had in mind.The previous government committed $435 million towards what was meant to be a $1.45 billion programme overseen by KiwiRail, including the $551m contract wi...
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Finance

Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

Sector’s profitability squeezed by tighter monetary policy but total assets still grow.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Latitude cyberattack sharpens focus for non-banks

More Infrastructure

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland Airport
Infrastructure Free

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland Airport

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Christchurch 'keen' to look at ditching housing density rules
Policy

Christchurch 'keen' to look at ditching housing density rules

Mayor Phil Mauger says his council doesn't think the rules are needed in the city.

Oliver Lewis 12 Dec 2023
ComCom files first criminal cartel case
Infrastructure

ComCom files first criminal cartel case

The charges were filed in the Auckland district court.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2023
A stampede of local government asset sale proposals
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: A stampede of local government asset sale proposals

The appetite to consider at least partial privatisations seems to be growing.

Pattrick Smellie 12 Dec 2023